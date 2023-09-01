Top 3 Restaurants To Try in Point Pleasant, NJ According to Yelp

If you’re heading down the shore this weekend to soak up the last few days of summer, there are a few points down at the Jersey Shore you need to go before the summer comes to a close!

A popular beach that everyone loves to check out during the summer no matter how old or young you are, is Point Pleasant. This town has the most amazing bars, restaurants, and of course one of the most amazing boardwalks in the entire state. If you’re heading down to the Point Pleasant area this Labor Day Weekend and are looking for a few good bites to eat, the people of Yelp totally have you covered!

Yelp is one of those sites that does all of the hard work for you so you can quickly find the best restaurant in your area. If you’re looking to explore Point Pleasant one more time and want to go out for a delicious meal and enjoy the scenery of the Jersey Shore, this is where you need to go!

#3 - The Poached Pear

The Poached Pear is a local favorite in Point Pleasant. The menu is gourmet and features amazing dishes like Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Beef Short Rib Carpaccio and so much more. It can get a little pricey, but you’re getting top quality at this Point Pleasant favorite.

#2 - Atlantic Offshore Fishery

This restaurant is perfect for a sunset dinner in Point Pleasant. It’s located right on the Manasquan River in Point Pleasant where you can enjoy your food while taking in the beautiful scenery! Guests have rated this spot zt #3 on the list of best restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ.

#1 - Point Lobster Co

Point Lobster is the top-rated restaurant and for sure a fan favorite. This is a more laid-back option in Point Pleasant, but they DO NOT miss it when it comes to the menu. If you’re a seafood lover, this is for sure a spot you need to hit during your trip down to Point Pleasant.

Look Inside The Frank Sinatra House in Point Pleasant, NJ The tourist attraction has been put on the market and could be yours for $3.3 million!