The Weeknd Looks Like ‘Handsome Squidward’ With Bad Plastic Surgery in New Music Video

What happened to The Weeknd?

On Tuesday (January 5), the R&B singer dropped the new music video for “Save Your Tears,” in which he reveals the results of apparent major reconstructive surgery (or, more likely, facial prosthetics) that has left him looking like the Handsome Squidward meme.

Until now, the 30-year-old singer has appeared bandaged and bruised in videos and performances during his After Hours album cycle, including the last time he performed "Save Your Tears" at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Now he’s unveiled what’s been going on underneath the medical dressing: facial enhancements gone wrong. (In the name of art, of course!)

Watch the full music video, below.

Looking past the swollen cheeks and puffy lips, the bizarre video seemingly takes a jab at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards—for which he was snubbed—as The Weeknd stumbles through a performance in a crowded ballroom, at one point holding on to a look-alike Grammy Award.

After Hours, his first release since 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 444,000 equivalent album units. Despite its success, the album was snubbed by the Recording Academy. The singer recently slammed the Grammys as “corrupt” after claiming he wasn’t considered for any nominations due to his contract to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

