The Wild’n Out Live Tour Is Coming To Atlantic City, NJ This Summer

There are plenty of things to do in Atlantic City, NJ but something especially exciting is coming up next month that the MTV show lovers in your life will enjoy.

Nick Cannon and his Wild'n Out crew are going on tour this summer and they’re making their way to New Jersey!

This show came out back in 2005 and is still going strong on both MTV and VH1.

The entire show crew is taking this show from the Wild'n Out stage and bringing it across the country on tour for fans from all over to finally be able to watch their favorite guilty pleasure show live and in-person for most likely the first time ever.

Growing up, almost everyone goes through a phase where MTV is the coolest channel ever.

I remember sometime around middle school, Wild'n Out was THE show to watch.

This show has drawn a lot of fans over the past 17 years and those fans will finally be able to check out the show in real life.

You never know which celebrity is going to be making a guest appearance on this show for an episode or what they’re going to say.

The Wild'n Out Live Tour is making a stop in Atlantic City, NJ on July 2 of this year.

The show will be at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and it’s listed to all go down starting at 8 pm.

Tickets are on sale now online at the boardwalk hall’s official website and also on ticketmaster.com, which you can find here.

