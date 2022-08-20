The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey

I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey.

The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”

What is it?

Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as a:

“playful inflatable festival set to brighten up otherwise drab and boring parking lots across the nation. We’ve developed a series of incredible attractions that are visually stunning and highly interactive specifically for this project. From the planet’s largest ball pit to an inflatable silent disco, we’ve focused on making this event unique and hugely entertaining. This is going to be family-friendly entertainment unlike anything ever produced, and we can’t wait to see the reactions from kids and adults alike”.

The tour will be at the Mills at Jersey Gardens through Aug. 28.

The ball pit is described as a place where

“guests can swim in a deep sea of plastic balls that is over 10,000 sq. ft., contains a quarter of a million balls, and can hold up to 100 people at a time - making it the largest ball pit on the planet. From inside the ball pit, guests can enjoy entertainment from a central stage, which will play host to a talented team of live entertainers.”

Some of the other inflatable attractions include:

Sports Slam — A customized sports arena that allows sports junkies to work out in a uniquely fun way by offering climbing walls, a wrecking ball, basketball hoops, and more

Headphone Disco Dome — An igloo-shaped inflatable structure with DJs, free wireless headphones, and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects where guests will be able to ‘throw shapes’ silent disco style with the family

Rapid Race — A 600ft long obstacle course, with a giant 6-lane sneaker-shaped slide finish line, will allow guests to partake in some friendly competition

Additional Inflatable Interactives — Selfie stations with larger-than-life props, a birthday cake-themed circular moonwalk, and a 30ft tall unicorn who guards over the massive rainbow entrance arch

