Bottoms up, Philly!

The Parks on Tap traveling beer garden is back for another round! If you love beer gardens, wine and cocktails, local eats, great company, and gorgeous local parks, you won't want to miss this.

Starting up again on August 31, they'll be hitting the road again for five weeks, traveling to 5 different parks.

The popular Philadelphia event kicked off the summer season in May, and according to the event website, they'll be back for the fall! After all, beer gardens are also a great fall-time activity!

Come enjoy beer, wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, and delicious local eats!

Check out the fall schedule here:

Penn Treaty Park (Aug. 31 - Sept. 5, 2022)

(Aug. 31 - Sept. 5, 2022) Clark Park (Sept. 7 - Sept. 11, 2022)

(Sept. 7 - Sept. 11, 2022) Columbus Square (Sept. 14 - Sept. 18, 2022)

(Sept. 14 - Sept. 18, 2022) Matthias Baldwin (Sept. 21 - Sept. 25, 2022)

(Sept. 21 - Sept. 25, 2022) Schuylkill Banks (Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, 2022)

And you can feel good about attending. In partnership with FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation, Parks on Tap is famous for highlighting and promoting healthy maintenance of different parks in the Philadelphia region, so that they can continue to be a clean, fun, safe space for everyone to enjoy. A portion of the proceeds benefits each park the beer garden visits.

Imagine sipping on beer with friends in a beautiful natural green space like this! This is the stuff memories are made from.

Parks on Tap is free to enter, but you have to sign up prior to attending to the event, which you can do HERE.

And you can follow their current location on their website, HERE.

