Monmouth County, NJ favorites announce two new ice cream beers

Friday, Aug. 19 is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day, and if there’s one establishment I would trust to know how to celebrate it, it’s Jersey Freeze.

Maybe I’m biased because I was born and raised in Freehold, NJ, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather go for some soft serve ice cream on a warm summer evening.

You know what else is ideal on a hot night? An ice-cold beer.

A combination of the two? Now we’re talking.

Jersey Freeze has once again teamed up with Source Brewing Company to create two new local brews. This time, they've come up with a Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA and a Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA.

Is your mouth watering yet?

The brewery describes the Vanilla IPA as

“A medium-full bodied IPA that opens softly with notes of vanilla and fruity hops then finishes creamy and sweet like a melting cone of vanilla soft serve ice cream on a hot summer day.”

The way it’s made is by brewing it with milk sugar, then conditioning it with vanilla ice cream and Madagascar vanilla bean, according to Source Brewing on Instagram.

The Creamsicle IPA has

"notes of bright, citrusy orange sorbet, rich, creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream, sweet clementine, vanilla bean, and fruity hops."

Sales of the beer start on Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m., orders can be picked up at the brewery (located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ) during taproom hours.

Those hours are as follows:

Monday: 12-8 p.m.

Source Brewing is closed on Tuesdays

Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

Friday: 12-10 p.m.

Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

The Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA boasts an 8% ABV and the Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA has a 7.8% ABV, so be sure to enjoy it responsibly.

Cheers!

