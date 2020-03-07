5 Things To Do in Bucks County This Weekend (Mar 7-8)

Looking for something to do in Bucks County this weekend? Here are a few ideas:

Comedian and star of Mike & Molly, Billy Gardel, will perform at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino on Saturday night at 8pm. Click here for tickets and info.

Stand-up comedy is also front and center on Saturday night in Newtown. Vinnie Brand is the founder of the Stress Factory Comedy Club and he'll perform in at the Newtown Theater at 8pm. Click here.

In the mood to taste some wines? Sweet Wine Lab: A Hands-On Wine Tasting Experience is happening both Saturday and Sunday at Chaddsford Winery in Peddler's Village. There are several sessions on both days and advance tickets are $20 per person. Click here for more info.

If you're a fan of vinyl, you may want to check out the New Hope Record Riot, happening Sunday from 10am-5pm at The Event Center by Cornerstone on N. Sugan Rd. in New Hope. Organizers promise over 40 tables filled with vinyl albums & 45's, plus, rare CD's. Admission is $3. For details, click here.

