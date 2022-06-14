There’s A Hot New Addition To The Quaker Bridge Mall

If you’re a hot sauce lover then you’re going to want to keep scrolling.

There’s a new addition to the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ and it’s got everything you need to satisfy your spicy food cravings.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 4.57.54 PM loading...

I was scrolling on Facebook and saw everyone buzzing about a new store opening up in the mall, so I had to go check it out for myself.

Personally, I’m a spicy food fan, so I was so excited when I got there and saw that it was an entire store dedicated to hot sauces, dry rubs, and more.

The store is called Pepper Palace, and it has more sauces, rubs, seasons, and dips than you can imagine.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 4.58.30 PM loading...

The store just opened 4 days ago and they’re ready to make its mark on Mercer County.

The store is made up of shelves full of hot sauces, wing sauces, salsas, dry rubs, seasonings, beef jerky, and more.

They had an entire shelf dedicated to their marinades of all flavors and spice levels.

Something else that I need to go back and try is their selection of hummus.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 4.58.41 PM loading...

Every sauce you could find in the store is their brand so if you've never visited a Pepper Palace before, then I'm sure this store is full of all-new flavors for you.

Something awesome that they offer is their “free sample bar” which allows you to try all the products you’re debating on buying so you can really narrow down your purchase.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 4.58.06 PM loading...

I of course bought something before leaving because I couldn’t resist the hundreds of options they have on display.

Pepper Palace is on the upper level of the mall, straight across from Starbucks. I’m so excited to go back and buy an unnecessary amount of hot sauces from now on.

