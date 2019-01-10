There’s A Taylor Swift Dance Party Happening in Philly This Weekend

If you’re ready to “shake off” those work-week blues, you may want to head to the Foundry in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday night (January 10).

Riot Nerd is hosting a “Shake It Off: Taylor & Friends Dance Party” on Friday night at 9 pm inside the Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia.

Organizers joked on the event page that “Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate, but leave your Reputation at the door because there’s no Bad Blood on the dance floor, we’re just gonna Shake It Off.”

Of course, we all know that Taylor’s squad rolls deep, and the playlist for the night features some of Taylor’s besties and recent tour mates. Yeah, you’ll be able to hear Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheehan, Charlie XCX, Bleachers, Camila Cabello & Lorde.

Taylor Swift 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS loading...

The Foundry will open a photo booth courtesy of Pop Up Polaroid.

The event is for ages 21 and above with tickets costing just $7 in advance, and $13 at the door.