A Tim Horton's Coffee & Bake Shop will be opening in Cinnaminson, Patch.com reports. This will be the first location for the popular coffee & bake shop in South Jersey.

Another exciting announcement is another Popeye's Louisiana Chicken is also coming to Cinnaminson. Both businesses will have drive-thrus and will be located at Route 130 South at Taylors Lane. It's going to be where a former motor site used to be.

The approval has been set and they hope to start getting Tim Horton's and Popeye's built later this year, Patch.com reports.

I used to watch How I Met Your Mother reruns religiously.

One of the main characters, Robin, played by Cobie Smulders, was from Canada. She would always talk about it and talk about things that Canada has that the U.S. does not. Tim Horton's aren't really common in our area.

Robin would rave about Tim Horton's Coffee Shops and she actually took Barney, who was played by Neil Patrick Harris there when they visited Canada. Here in the U.S. we are big on Dunkin' and Starbucks. Other coffee shops that are popular around here are Wawa and Quick Chek. My husband absolutely loves Wawa's coffee and I actually like their lattes too.

I always read lists, especially on Buzzfeed that talk about people from other countries finding us weird for what we have here especially restaurants. Maybe now Canadians will like to have a little taste of home with Tim Horton's coming to South Jersey.

Who knows, maybe, even more, will pop up.