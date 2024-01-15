Wins for Wings! Popeyes Will Give Away Free Chicken Wings if Eagles Win Super Bowl

If you've just about lost hope for the Philadelphia Eagles to make a miraculous turnaround for the postseason, maybe you shouldn't give up just yet!

Popeyes is putting the Philadelphia Eagles under even more pressure to start pulling some W's - The fried chicken chain is offering free chicken wings if an NFL team with "wings" wins Super Bowl.

The offers only applies on February 13, two days after Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11 2024. If a "wings" team wins, you can score FREE 6 piece chicken wings.

They have 5 new flavors: Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet N' Spicy, Ghost Pepper, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.

That means, pressure's on for the Philadelphia Eagles. How will the team's wings fly this postseason?

Let's look at the situation plainly - 5 of the last 6 Eagles games have been painful to watch. What started as a promising season has led to Eagles fans moaning and groaning heading into the postseason.

This green-bleeding Eagles fan pretty much summed up how the fanbase is feeling:

Who has to win the Superbowl for free Popeyes wings?

Completely given up hope for the Eagles, but still want the chicken wings? That's ok. You can also root for the Baltimore Ravens or the Buffalo Bills. No, buffalos don't have wings, but the team still applies to the promotion due to the "buffalo wings" connection.

I don't know about you, but I'm not counting on having to grease the poles in Philadelphia this year!

Go BIRDS!! But If you're checking back here after the Eagles have (hopefully not) lost, Go Ravens or Go Bills!!