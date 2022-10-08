These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country.
Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey.
They refer to the restaurants on the list as “can’t miss.”
I’ve tried to sample pizza from the state’s best pizzerias (although that list is very long), but I have to admit: I’ve only eaten at two of the pizzerias listed by Visit NJ.
If you want to complete the official trail, here are the places you’ll need to visit:
Benny Tudino’s in Hoboken known for “the biggest slices around”
The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company in East Brunswick
The recipe has been handed down from Pete’s Bar to Cantore’s to Vitale’s and now to The Thin Crust Pizza Company
De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville
… you knew it would be on this list
Talula’s in Asbury Park
…the menu “revolves around sourdough pizza”…
Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson, Manalapan, and Toms River.
Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen in Rutherford.
“Where every day is Sunday”…
Calabria Restaurant and Pizzeria in Livingston
… ”home of Calabria’s crunchy thin”….
Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
... they’ve been in business since 1956…
Federici’s Family Restaurant in Freehold
… another thin crust specialist…
Porta in Asbury Park, Montclair, and Jersey City
… home of “authentic Neapolitan pizza”…
I’m sure the pizza trail could have added dozens of other pizza joints around the state, but this list will get you started!
