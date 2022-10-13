It's almost time for all the little ghosts and goblins to put on their costumes, grab a pillow case and go trick or treating. I'm sure they've had their costumes planned for a month or more, right?

It's a fun night, so I want to give you a heads up where you can have a really cool experience with your kids.

There are 3 local spots that go way out for Halloween. They each get an A+ for effort. They're only a short drive away.

Let's go through them:

Stockton Street in Hightstown Borough

The street is lined with old, historic homes that go above and beyond to make Halloween extra special each year for your kids. It's so creative and awesome. It's quite a special sight to see. It's a safe and fun place for some Halloween fun. Growing up in nearby Cranbury, it was always the place to be.

This is from last Halloween:

The town shuts down Stockton Street from Church Street to Summit Avenue on Halloween from 5:30pm until 9:30pm. There will be other road closures in the area, click here for the information.

If you live in the area, you're asked to stop giving out candy at 9pm so the crowd disperses by the time the road opens at 9:30pm.

Next is Thompson Street in Bordentown City.

The residents on this street all join forces to make Halloween memorable. Locals are so happy it's back this year after a pandemic break. I'm hearing the theme this year is "Under The Sea." Past themes included Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz.

Check out all the cool pics from Halloweens past by clicking HERE.

Halloween on Thompson Street/Facebook Halloween on Thompson Street/Facebook loading...

Here's another one. So cool, right? You should go check it out this year.

Halloween on Thompson Street/Facebook Halloween on Thompson Street/Facebook loading...

Lastly, North Union Street in Lambertville.

The locals say Spooky Season is their favorite season as the whole town transforms to everything Halloween. There are residents that have been creating Halloween displays at their houses for over 20 years. It will be worth the trip, trust me.

Check out one of the houses on N. Union Street that I saw on Tik Tok.

Happy Halloween!

