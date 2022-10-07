This 21+ Event Hits Peddler’s Village In Time For Spooky Season

Peddler’s Village has always been the home to all things holiday. No matter what holiday is coming up, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc, Peddler’s Village always has the cutest events happening that are the perfect ways to celebrate.

If you didn’t already know, I’m a huge Halloween fan. It’s always been my favorite holiday as a kid and I love making my way out to every event that I can during spooky season. This event that Peddler’s Village has going on is their Ghostly Graveyard Gathering which will have all of your favorite events in the village.

On their Facebook event post, they wrote,

The ghosts of Peddler’s Village will rise near Hallows Eve

to revel through the night, and frolic as they please.

Venture through their haunted grounds, walk a carpet of blood red,

warm yourself by the fire, and disco with the dead.

This is a different sort of event for Peddler’s. Normally events are open to all ages, but this is strictly written as a 21+ event. There are going to be fire pits, games, DJs and so much more fun.

Also, there will be a cash bar and pay-as-you-go food trucks. Plus, if you show up in costume, there will be cash prizes awarded to the best Halloween costumes. This looks like so much fun, especially if you’re looking for plans for Halloweekend.

Peddler’s Village 21+ Ghostly Graveyard Gathering is all going down on Friday, October 28 starting at 6:30 pm. You can get more info on their website, here!

