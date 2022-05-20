This Beer Garden In Philadelphia, PA Is Officially Back For Summer 2022

Looking for some fun Friday plans in the Philadelphia, PA area for tonight? The Rodin Museum has the perfect spot for you to chill on Friday nights.

Open now, the Rodi Garden Bar pop-up is open and ready for guests to travel and sip their way into the weekend.

If you’re into touring the museum and maybe even getting a nice beer or cocktail after, you’ll for sure want to check this place out.

An Instagram post made by the account named @wooder_ice summarized all of the info and said that there will be craft cocktails, wine beer, and also tasty small plates available.

So from now until September 30, you can take a trip and chill out with your family and/or friends at the Rodin Beer Garden that’s open for just a few months.

This garden looks so vibey and peaceful, it’s for sure the spot to bring your girls for an afternoon lunchtime getaway that will be totally Instagram-worthy. I was doing some research and apparently, there's a brand new menu for the 2022 beer garden season.

All of the menu items are by the Constellation Culinary Group and this lineup of food is so trendy and sounds to die for.

There's whipped ricotta, tofu Bahn mi, chilled citrus-marinated shrimp, a mezze platter, plantain chips, and curry house pickles.

How bougie does this sound? I absolutely love pickles and I’m dying to make my way out there to try the curry-flavored ones.

The Rodin Museum and Beer Garden is located at 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130, and is open every Friday from 4 pm - 8:30 pm from now until September 30.

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.