Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger.

As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.

But we're after those restaruants who take their cheeeburger game to the next level.

Yelp, one of the most foremost, reliable food review sources out there, compiled a list of The Top Cheeseburgers in Every State, according to Yelp users. And I don't know about you, but I trust New Jerseyans' opinions when it comes to food. We're *just* picky and fussy enough to know what's actually good.

So who wins the title of have the best cheeseburger in the Garden State in 2022?

That honor goes to Marty's, with two locations in Fort Lee and Jersey City!

Here's how Yelp's methodology worked:

We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger” between January 1, 2022 and July 15, 2022.

Marty's prides themselves on serving fresh patties that are never frozen and never pre-packed. Their menu features specialty classic or signature burgers, such as the Swiss Swoon Dijon, Bacon Avocado, and The BBQ burgers. And of course, you can build your own. Look at this masterpiece featured on their Instagram page @martysnj

Have you ever been to Marty's? Where's your favorite cheeseburger spot in New Jersey? Let us know!

