A while ago, I had to literally force myself to completely stop watching the Food Network, because of dishes like this. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. So delicious! So chicken-y! So saucy and spicy! And so.... not in New Jersey.

Well pretty soon that won't be the case anymore!

If sinking your teeth into an authentic Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich has been on your foodie bucket list, but you haven't been prepared to catch a flight to Tennessee, then sink your teeth into this.

Hot Chikn Kitchn, a new fast food chain that specializes in Nashville-style meals is expanding across the country in the next three years, and according to FastCasual.com, that includes in New Jersey!

In the press release, Dave Wood, Hot Chikn Kitchn's chief strategic officer remarked, "We have a proven concept that has experienced rapid growth and we are excited to continue with that momentum with partners who share in our vision and are focused on bringing our quality brand to more markets."

Their website currently lists only 3 locations in Virginia, but business must be hot (pun intended), because there are 200 new locations in the works. We know they're coming to New Jersey, not no word yet on specifically where.

But I'll you what, as soon as it, or they, open up, I am there.

Look at this spicy godliness.

Their menu features hot chicken dishes, like the "Chikn sandwich" "Chikn" tenders and wings, "Chikn and waffles", side dishes, desserts, and their own line of specialty premium hot sauces.

So keep this place on your radar - it looks way to good to miss out on!

