This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it.

The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian.

The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the Tri-State area.

Their website describes this yearly event as a 4 day festival of food, music, rides, and fun. This festival is going down between September 8th through September 11th and will be full of food and fun each day.

They normally post the entire schedule of each day on their website, but for now, everything is still to be determined.

The good news is that the festival is officially coming sooner than you think! You’ll get to enjoy so many amazing food vendors from the area.

If you know the popular TLC show Cake Boss, Carlo’s Bakery is making its way out to the event with some of its amazing, world-famous cannolis for everyone to get their hands on.

Texas Arizona, a popular bar in Hoboken, will be open and fully stocked with beer, wine, and spirits across their entertainment stage, which will also feature live music throughout the entirety of the festival.

This looks like such a fun time full of Hoboken’s most famous Italian food spots and also just seems like it’s such a great way to get involved in the community.

Again, the festival is kicking off on September 8th and goes on every day until September 11th, so you have to start making plans now! It’ll all go down on Frank Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ, according to their Facebook.

You can also find more information on their website!

