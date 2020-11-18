This Is Different; A Creepy Christmas Drive-Thru in New Jersey

It's one weekend only. A Creepy Christmas Drive-Thru, perfect for 2020.

Take a drive around a haunted hayride trail with a creepy Christmas Twist. Contactless, from the safety of your own car. From the folks that brought us a "creepy" Halloween drive-thru, that we went too, Bloodshed Farms. It was so good.

From their website, check this out - laugh and scream as you journey through a Frightmare of scenery and lights, encountering sadistic elves, Christmas ghosts, crazed snowmen, evil Christmas clowns, ZOMBIE SANTA, and more.

The Creepy Christmas Drive-Thru is ONE weekend only and tickets are limited.

Friday December 4th, 2020 - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday December 5th, 2020 - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Tickets are $50 per car.

Get the "VIP Carnage" Package - This special upgrade gives you permission for your vehicle to be touched by actors and props and to be subject to fake blood, tinsel, water, powder, and more. Upgrade for $20.

CLICK HERE for your tickets. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Some questions answered from their website:

VEHICLE SIZE AND TYPE RESTRICTIONS – Bicycles, Motorcycles, ATVS, Buses, Box Trucks, Limos, Tractors, Heavy Equipment Trucks, or Any vehicle over 7 feet tall, are not permitted. Riders are NOT allowed on the back of open bed vehicles. No open tops or open sides.

TICKET INFO – Tickets purchased are good for 1 vehicle and all passengers inside. All tickets must be purchased in advance and online only. Tickets will not be sold at the event site. Upon Purchasing your ticket, you will select the date and specific 30 minute entrance time. A limited number of tickets are available for each entrance time. If an entrance time you want does not appear on the ticket purchasing site, that entrance time is sold out.

Have fun. Creepy.🎅