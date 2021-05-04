This is New Jersey’s Favorite Type of French Fry

It’s no secret that America loves fried food. Go to any carnival, fair, or amusement park and you will find no less than 10 fried items for sale. There is even fried butter! But possibly the most popular fried food item is the French fry. Zippia recently used Google Trends to determine the most popular french fry of every state. They found out that there are nine types of fries that are the most popular in the United States.

The list includes cheese fries, chili cheese fries, curly fries, crinkle fries, shoestring fries, steak fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, and waffle fries. Zippia made sure to add a disclaimer about why they added tater tots to this list as it is not “technically” a fry. Zippia said, “perhaps most controversially we also counted tater tots as a fry since they are fried and made from potato”. Hey, they’re not wrong, are they?

Now, of course, we all want to know where we land on this list. Some of the more interesting stats come from New Mexico as it is the only state to enjoy chili cheese fries more than the other fry cousins. Twelve states chose cheese fries as their favorite, two chose crinkle fries, and three curly. Five states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, claimed shoestring fries take the crown. Nine states love steak fries and sweet potato fries, seven are into tater tots, and eleven prefer waffle fries over any other fried potato.

Now, all fried potatoes are delicious, obviously, but which one is your favorite?