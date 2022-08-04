We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?

Breakfast sandwiches.

Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.

Whether you like lox on a bagel, sausage, bacon or pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, biscuit, croissant, or English muffin, you're sure to find the perfect breakfast sandwich to start your day in New Jersey.

But where can you get the BEST breakfast sandwich in New Jersey? There are literally a TON of answers. But Eat This, Not That has their own idea in their list of "The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Every State."

According to Eat This, the best breakfast sandwich in New Jersey belongs to Frank's Deli & Restaurant in Asbury Park NJ. This is their Pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich! This one's also loaded with homefries!

It's an all-around great breakfast/lunch place. Their menu features different kinds of breakfast sandwiches, platters, clubs, deli sandwiches, subs, soups, and salads

And by the way, Frank's Deli is also famous because of a visit from the late Anthony Bourdain. He loved their sub sandwich so much that they ended up naming it after him!

Have you ever been to Frank's Deli? Let us know how you liked it. Next time I'm in Asbury, this one's going on my to-do list!

