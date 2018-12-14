This Is Where You Can Find The Wawa Beer

Wawas in the area have been known for their coffee, sandwiches, hoagies, and for being a great place to fill up on gas when you're on the go. Recently they switched things up when they announced the release of their Winter Reserve Coffee Stout. Yes, they are now making beer. They describe the coffee beer as having flavors of sweet clove, dark chocolate, and graham crackers.

This beer sounds different and I really want to try, but here's the thing. It's only being sold and served in the Philadelphia area. I saw that the brewery, 2SP Brewing Company, that collaborated with Wawa on this coffee stout released a full list of where it's being sold.

You can enjoy a glass of it in Manayunk at Luckys Manayunk, you can pick some up in Bensalem from Bensalem Beer & Soda, and if you're in Center City you can get it at BRU or Mac's Tavern. They're even selling it at some Whole Foods locations: Whole Foods Philly, Whole Foods Plymouth, Whole Foods Devon, and Whole Foods Glen Mills to name a few.

If you'd like to try some before it's gone you can see the full list of where it's available here