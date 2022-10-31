This Kid Is Every Phillies Fan’s Role Model

It’s a big week for Philadelphia because the World Series is officially underway. Philly and different parts of New Jersey have been celebrating nonstop all playoff season and it’s coming close to the end.

I feel like everyone has become a Phillies’ superfan during the last few weeks and I’m loving every minute of it. Although everyone has been repping the Phils from all over the country, one of the Phillies’ youngest die-hard fans has been making his mark on the internet.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, a viral superfan named Carson Wallace was caught on camera during Game 1 in Housten repping the Phillies in the only way we know how in Philadelphia. After JT Realmuto hit his game-changing home run which led to the Phillies taking game 1 of the series, the camera panned out into the crowd of fans and found one of the only fans that made it to the Houston game which was Carson.

When the camera panned into the crowd, it showed this kid, who I’m obsessed with showing his love and excitement for the Phillies by getting in an Astro’s fan’s face. All I could think to myself was, this is so what being a die-hard Philly fan is all about and his parents did everything right.

The internet thought they’d seen the last of Philly’s youngest viral icon, but he was able to be tracked down and was seen at his club football game the morning after the game in Houston back in his hometown of Willow Grove, PA, repping a huge painted on Phillies “P” on his chest.

Gotta love Philadelphia, am I right?

Game 3 of the World Series is all going down tonight at 8:03 pm at Citizen's Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love.

