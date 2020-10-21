Taco Bell Giving Out Free Tacos For World Series Stolen Base

I'm extremely hyped that the Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series. This time around they actually won game 1 of the World Series and they look like the better team. This is the 3rd World Series appearance in 4 years for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2018 the right fielders Mookie Betts was part of the Boston Red Sox that took down the Los Angeles Dodgers. During that series, Mookie Betts stole a base that got everyone free tacos from Taco Bell. Guess What? Mookie Betts made it happen again. The right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers stole a base in the bottom of the 5th inning getting everyone a free taco from Taco Bell.

The Taco Bell promotion is called "Steal a Base Steal a Taco." It was shared on Taco Bell's Twitter that the free taco promotion will be happening on October 28. The caption on Taco Bell's Twitter post read, "Our Taco Hero has stolen a base. Now, America, you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Steal yours 10/28."

Taco Bell also made it known in the Twitter post that everyone in the country is able to get the free taco thanks to the stolen base by Mookie Betts. No purchase is necessary to get the free taco, which is a good thing. Also, it is only one taco per person.

If you are wondering what kind of taco you can get for free, well, it is a Doritos Locos Taco.

Even if you are not rooting for the Dodgers this World Series just know that lunch is on the team on October 28th. As a Dodgers fan, I am rooting for the boys in blue all the way. Go Dodgers!