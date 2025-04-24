Let’s be real, if you live in New Jersey, you probably have a go-to Wawa order.

Maybe it’s a hoagie, a coffee, or just a soft pretzel and an iced tea for the road.

Wawa is basically a part of our daily routine around here.

No matter what time of day it is and no matter what meal you're in the mood for, you can get it here. It's the best one-stop shop known to man.

Read More: 8 Animals That Are Illegal To BBQ in New Jersey

It’s the place you stop before work, during a road trip, or when you're craving a snack at midnight.

Honestly, there are so many Wawa locations in New Jersey that it can feel like there's one on every corner. I'm sure you have never wondered which town has the most Wawas.

Like, who’s the real Wawa capital of the Garden State?

What New Jersey Town Has The Most Wawas?

Wawa Convenience Stores Getty Images loading...

It’s Toms River, located in Ocean County. As of 2025, this Jersey Shore town has 9 Wawa locations, more than any other town in the state!

Where Is Every Toms River, NJ Wawa Location?

Wawa Convenience Stores Getty Images loading...

Here’s a quick look at where you can find them in Toms River:

Route 37 E

Route 37 W

Route 9

Fischer Blvd

Hooper Ave

Lakewood Rd

Whitesville Rd

Route 166

Bay Ave

Toms River is a big commuter town with lots of beach traffic, which probably explains why it needs so many of them. So if you're a Wawa fan, this is definitely the place to be.

Who knew the unofficial Wawa headquarters of New Jersey was hiding in Ocean County?

The Most Popular Menu Items At Wawa In celebration of Wawa being open for 58 years, here are people's go-to Wawa menu items. From their mac and cheese to the coffees, here's what the people of Facebook voted as their go-to purchases. Gallery Credit: Gianna