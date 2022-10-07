This NJ Airbnb getaway looks like the ocean but won’t make you seasick
LAMBERTVILLE — If you’re looking for a nice, quiet fall getaway, check out “The Wave Lambertville,” an iconic mid-century modern Airbnb.
The home, which if you look at it, resembles a wave, hence the name “The Wave.”
It sits on a remote wooded site just 2.5 miles from historic Lambertville, a popular tourist attraction. New Hope, Pennsylvania, is just across the Delaware River. Be sure to check out Washington Crossing Park and Goat Hill Overlook.
The nearby D& R Canal towpath provides an outdoor recreation opportunity should you decide to venture off the 10-acre site.
The Wave, which books at $465 per night, sleeps six guests in three bedrooms, according to the Airbnb website.
There is one queen bed each in bedrooms one and two. In bedroom three, there are two single beds. There are also two bathrooms.
Upon entering this unusually shaped home, the most striking feature seems to be the ceiling plane. The openness of the living/dining/game room and kitchen, allows guests to share a very unique experience.
All rooms in the house are accessible to guests. The guest limit is six, daytime, evening, and overnight. If guests would like to host gatherings larger than six, please inquire about pricing.
The Wave, which has been featured in The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler, is on a private wooded lot with tons of lawn space. There are no window coverings.
Services included:
Pets allowed
Assistance animals are always allowed
Luggage dropoff
For guests’ convenience when they have an early arrival or late departure
Long-term stays allowed
Allow stay for 28 days or longer
Host greets you
The host is an architect with an interest in remodeling old houses and mid-century design, according to the website. He will normally interact with guests for a few minutes at check-in. While he respects guest privacy, he’s available for any questions they may have or if they’d like some suggestions about venues in the area.
There are tons of amenities included at The Wave. Some include free parking on premises, fast WiFi, an awesome kitchen space where guests can cook their own meals, two 24-inch under-counter refrigerators, a microwave, cooking basics, pots and pans, wine glasses, a coffee maker, blender, dishwasher, toaster, TV with Netflix, bed linens, towels, record player, books, family board games, private patio or balcony, a private backyard, a fire pit, outdoor furniture, outdoor dining area, a BBQ grill, and so much more.
Sleep masks are available for guest use (upon request). Sleep masks removed from The Wave will be billed to guests, however, at $25 each.
There is no washer available but there is a laundromat nearby.
Lambertville and New Hope are two bustling villages on either side of the Delaware River, just two to four miles from The Wave. Another great place to spend a weekend afternoon with family, especially those with younger kids, is The Howell Living History Farm, just a short 1.9-mile drive from The Wave.
