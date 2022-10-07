There’s A Battle Between The Holidays At The Nassau Park Pavilion Target

I know I’m not the only one who has seen this in stores lately! We haven’t even gotten to Halloween yet, and stores are already subtly moving in the Christmas decorations.

I went to the West Windsor Target in Nassau Park Pavillion and in the last aisle of Halloween decorations, there were Christmas lights and wreaths! Am I the only person who thinks it’s a little too early?

I completely understand that we need to start prepping early, but we haven’t even gotten through Thanksgiving yet! I’m not sure why, but this is one of my pet peeves about stores. Stores will always put out holiday decorations about 2 months before the actual holiday, but why do we need that much prepping to do before the holidays?

I say, maybe stores should just start leaving decorations for every holiday all year long and it would just become the new norm and everyone would have plenty of time to prepare for each holiday.

Even back in July, I saw a bunch of Christmas decorations out on store shelves. Granted, Christmas in July is completely real, but I just feel like the decorations never left the shelves since then. There has always been this unspoken rule about holiday decorations being brought out so early into stores, but is this truly normal?

I feel sometimes this stuff only happens in New Jersey, but that just can’t be the case. So, if you’re a huge fan of Christmas, you can already start buying your decorations for 2022 because they’re starting to make appearances in different stores in the area!

