Come one, come all to the Lawrenceville Main Street Fall Arts Festival in downtown Lawrenceville.

It's happening TOMORROW, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH from 12pm - 4pm in the Weeden Park area. Bring your family and friends, it's going to be a beautiful fall day.

Admission is FREE. Don't miss it. There are so many fun things to do.

The amazing Lawrence High School Marching Band will be on hand starting at 11:30am to kick off the festivities.

There will be over 150 artists, crafters and vendors. Wow. This would be a great time to get a jump on your holiday shopping.

Get our free mobile app

The Lawrenceville Main Street restaurants are some of the best in the area and will be open during the Fall Arts Festival. This would a great time to taste test their food. Save your appetite. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

There will be other food vendors as well. Be on the lookout for a Hawaiian food truck, a hot dog cart and others.

There will be live music galore to set the vibe. Ten different bands will be on two stages to entertain you throughout the day.

Children can get their faces painted, play games, win prizes and create art.

The Lawrence Township Education Foundation will be in front of Lawrenceville Elementary School with Color Me Mine of Princeton painting fall-themed canvases at 12:30pm and 2:30. Stop by, there are still plenty of spaces still available. You can also paint a ceramic tile at any time throughout the day.

It's going to be a great day. See you there.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.

15 Ways To Use Pumpkins Some of these are very creative and would sure to be a hit at your Halloween party. Others are just festive ways to amp up your decorating. A few are even really healthy options for eating, and even for your skin.