This NJ Brewery Was Named Best In The State

There are more than 6,000 breweries in the United States, but only one from each state could make the list to be chosen as the best of the best.

According to Thrillist, Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township, New Jersey is the one craft brewery that won over and wowed the judge to get the top honor for the Garden State.

The experts on the panel were looking for places that made fantastic beers. Plus, they were looking for what that sets the brewery apart from the others in their state. Thrillist noted that if two breweries were close in quality of great beer then they needed a tiebreaker. So they looked at factors like size and loyalty from the brewery.

The article highlighted a couple of beers that were standouts for Kane:

One of them was the Sunday Brunch, which is an imperial milk porter with flavors of maple, cinnamon, and coffee. Basically all the flavors you might find during a Sunday brunch in one bottle.

I've never heard of Kane Brewing Company, so I took a look on their Instagram page to find out more about them. Of course, I instantly found two beers that I'd like to try.

The first beer was Malus, which has apple cider from Delicious Orchards (right here in Jersey), along with fall spices and orange zest.

Their writers liked the idea of doing a seasonal beer that was an alternative to pumpkin.

The second beer that I'd like to try is the other apple collaboration with Delicious Orchards inspired by their apple cider donuts called, Donut Shack.

To see what other breweries made the list go here.