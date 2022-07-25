This NJ burger joint is one of the best in America

I am a sucker for a good hamburger, and I don’t mind driving a distance to get one. It looks like I am going to be taking a ride to Hackensack to try the best burger in New Jersey.

Thrillist just came out with their list of the Best Burgers in America that you need to try and White Manna in Hackensack made the list. They describe White Manna as “ooey-gooey, absurdly juicy, retro burger heaven.” Their sliders, fries, and shakes are known to attract a crowd. They have been serving those along the Hackensack River since 1946.

They have been featured on Food Network’s "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." They also were on the Travel Channel’s "Man v. Food" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."

Thrillist gives their reasoning for choosing White Manna:

“Not to be confused with Jersey City’s remarkably similar but separately owned-and-operated White Mana (one “n”), this old-timey burger joint on the banks of the Hackensack River has been a legendary greasy spoon since 1946. White Manna specializes in what can best be described as ooey-gooey, absurdly juicy, retro burger heaven. There’s never much space to spare on the grill, as it’s constantly packed with a pastiche of sizzling onions, balls of meat, and perfectly sized potato buns. You’ll feel like you stepped back in time and you will have one of the best burgers of your lifetime.”

Visit White Manna at 358 River St. in Hackensack, New Jersey. They are open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:40 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

