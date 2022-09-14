This Popular Halloween Themed Bar In Philadelphia, PA Opens Tomorrow

This Popular Halloween Themed Bar In Philadelphia, PA Opens Tomorrow

@tinselphilly via Instagram

One of the best themed bars in Philadelphia, PA is back in business tomorrow just in time for the Halloween season! I’ve seen so many posts about this place over the last few years and it’s always themed for Halloween and Christmas time.

The pop-up bar is called Nightmare Before Tinsel and this is the business's 4th year in business. According to phillyvoice.com, the bar has undergone some renovations over the off months in preparation for this season ad the space is completely decked out with fresh decor.

 

The spot has all new life-size fantasy and horror figures for this Halloween season that are brand new. There are also a few staple decorations that had to make the cut again for this season like the fan favorite scary baby decorations, but if you’re a recurring customer of Nightmare Before Tinsel, there are a few new decorations to be on the lookout for.

Some include zombie versions of Gritty and the Phanatic, a smoking dragon, and more that you’ll just have to wait and see. Also, there are specialty cocktails available that are perfect if you’re a Halloween freak like me.

 

The Overlook looks the best to me, which is Jameson, Cinnamon Simple Syrup, and Apple Cider. All of the drinks have a Halloween theme and range anywhere from $6 to $18.

Nightmare Before Tinsel officially opens tomorrow, Thursday, September 15. The bar will be open Monday - Thursday from 4 pm to midnight, Friday from 4 pm until 2 am, Saturday from 2 pm until 2 am, and Sunday from 2 pm until midnight.

It will stay open for the 6 weeks leading up to Halloween and afterward will transition into its Christmas theme, so if you want to catch it while it’s open make plans now!

Shrouded in Secrecy, This is the Only Club Philadelphia's A-List Visits

The Filter Club, which first opened in 2019, is where Philadelphia's most brilliant executives, creators and more gather. But the membership cost isn't as expensive as expected.

Why Is This Philadelphia Airbnb The Most Popular In All Of Pennsylvania?

Within the last few years, Airbnb has given hotels a run for their money. If you ask people where they are going to stay while they are on vacation many will answer with, "We found a very nice Airbnb." Let's be real, sometimes getting an Airbnb is cheaper than a hotel. It sometimes even has more space. 

Reader's Digest created a list of the most popular Airbnb's in every state and in Pennsylvania, the most popular Airbnb is here in Philadelphia. We learned that this Airbnb used to be a former yoga and dance studio. The Airbnb is located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

We are still trying to figure out what makes this Airbnb so special because it just looks like a basic studio. Could it be the price that is only $66 a night? After checking availability many dates are already booked.
Filed Under: Bar, Nightmare Before Tinsel
Categories: Halloween, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST