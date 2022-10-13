I would like to think that I have a good taste in drinks, and I think I may have found the best bang for your buck in Lawrence Township.

Get our free mobile app

I’m a part of different local community groups throughout Mercer County, NJ, and saw pictures of these fancy martinis posted and needed to know where this was. I found out that all of these pictures of fancy drinks were posted by one of the bartenders, Katie, at the VFW Post 3022.

Facebook Facebook loading...

This for sure isn’t a place that everyone has been to before, but with its lineup of drinks, it’s a hidden gem in Mercer County. Not only can you get some of these super fancy drinks there, but you’re also making donations while buying drinks for the veterans of foreign wars.

The lineup of drinks in this place is insane and there’s such a wide variety too. You can get anything from a peach margarita to a jalapeno margarita. A snickers martini to a Reese's martini and even frozen drinks like Pina Coladas.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 3.09.21 PM loading...

Also, if you don’t feel like cooking dinner one night out of the week, there are a lot of times when all you have to do is make a donation and you can get a full dinner to munch on while you sip on some of these specialty cocktails.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 3.10.16 PM loading...

When I went there, we had a bunch of cinnamon toast crunch shots which are just Fireball and Rumchata but are amazing. There’s nothing better than drinking and supporting a good cause and I have to say this is my new favorite place for an after-work drink! VFW Post 3022 is located at 736 Cherry Tree Ln, Lawrence Township, NJ, 08648.

13 Stores That Would Elevate The Quaker Bridge Mall The Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, NJ is known for being home to the staples, but these are the stores that would take this mall to the next level.