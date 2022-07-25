An enchanting event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ and you aren’t going to want to miss out on this.

The event itself is listed as ‘a witchy and weird shopping and social event’ and it’s coming to Atlantic City in just a few weeks.

I saw lots of people who have attended this and have posted only good things about it and how it’s super unique in the area. It’s called the Lunar Faire and it’s something that you can attend no matter who you are or what age to have a good time and check out some vendors, performances, and more!

Their usual setup is located in West Milford, NJ when the fair comes around annually, but they’re expanding to Atlantic City as well this year.

Their West Milford event is still happening on July 28th and the posts leading up to the event are foreshadowing what will be at the Atlantic City event.

Everything about this is very laid back and it makes you feel so comfortable and welcomed before even going.

The Lunar Faire Instagram has a list of attractions like food trucks, drag shows, potions lab, ‘confusion’, drums, new moon magick, LED light dancing, a crowd reading medium event, and entertainment for all ages.

This event is for sure one of the most unique I’ve seen come to our area, but it looks like something that the entire family would be able to enjoy.

On their Instagram account, there are pictures of tents set up for vendors to check out, food and drinks, and just good vibes.

The Atlantic City event is coming up on August 11 and you can buy your tickets online now. Parking is $10 and the tickets to get into the event are selling for just over $11 online right now.

The actual event will be held at Bader Field located at 545 North Albany Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401.

