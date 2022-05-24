This Workout Music Festival Is Coming To Philadelphia, PA This Summer

If you’re not only just a music fan but a workout guru, then you’re for sure going to want to listen up here.

Night Nation Run is coming to Philly and this event is a crossover between the gym and a concert. This event is the world’s first EVER running music festival.

Their website says that it’s sort of like a “fun run” race. I’m assuming compared to the color run, where they throw paint on the runners, and zombie run, where people dressed as zombies chase you throughout the race if you’ve ever heard of those events. '

Night Nation Run is GIANT and looks like you’re attending a giant rave while completing this 5K run. The event is put on to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), which is the company's official charity that they’re affiliated with.

Stand Up To Cancer is an organization that focuses on accelerating innovative cancer research.

This entire event looks like so much fun that you’ll probably forget that you’re exercising. The race day is set to be on July 9, 2022, and where you would meet is Xfinity Live.

It says that from Xfinity Live, you’ll be making your way around Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center.

There’s so much info listed on their site including a gallery of pictures, the merchandise you can buy to wear during the run and also a course map that will be brought to life on July 9 in Philadelphia.

The course map can be found on the homepage of their website, but just to summarize, it looks like there are 5 DJ stages with light shows, 3 selfie stations, a lantern land section, a bubble world station and then of course the main stage where the main event will be happening.

Tickets are selling now during the Early Bird ticket sale for $34.99 so if you’re considering going, you should buy them before the offer ends on 5/25.

Full-price tickets are $60 and you can purchase them here.

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.

[carbon gallery id="62636cae9674ec57845bd60e"]