Another sign of the times.

BuyBuy Baby is once again closing its doors, after making a brief return since closing the first time, according to CNN.

Just under a year after attempting to reopen a few locations under new ownership, the once popular baby supply store is moving online, where so many people shop nowadays.

The company says a "strategic reset."

This decision, described by the company as "difficult," comes after listening to feedback from customers.

All ten BuyBuy Baby stores left, including four in New Jersey, will close by the end of the year.

The New Jersey locations are in Cherry Hill, Bridgewater, Iselin, and Paramus.

If you need anything or want to get a jump on your holidays shopping, closing sales have already started.

If you have a gift card, don't worry, you can still use it at stores until Halloween, October 31.

You baby registry will still be available on the BuyBuy Baby website.

When it first opened, BuyBuy Baby had over 100 locations in the U.S.

The problems began when its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

To try and rebrand to save itself, they sold BuyBuy Baby’s trademarks for $15.5 million to Dream On Me Industries, a company based in New Jersey that specializes in baby products.

Dream On Me tried to reopen stores but failed due to inflation and competition from Amazon and Target.

Interesting, Bed Bath & Beyond just announced its return, joining forces with the Container Store (which opened last year in West Windsor, on Route 1, near Lowes).

Check the BuyBuy Baby website for more details.

