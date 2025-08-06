Whoa. I didn't expect to hear this news.

Bed Bath & Beyond is joining forces with another home retailer to reopen stores

Retail Touch Points is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is teaming up with another home retailer you love to open up a new concept store. Yes, actual brick-and-mortar stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond shuttered its remaining physical stores a year and a half ago, a move that many didn't think would ever happen. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers have suffered due to the sudden shift to online shopping and not as much disposable income to shop.

Loyal fans of Bed Bath & Beyond wondered where they'd get the same quality products they were used to in a store, not just an online store, which is what its been reduced to.

Kirkland's is Bed Bath & Beyond new partner

You don't have to wonder anymore. Kirkland's is Bed Bath & Beyond's new partner. The new "small-format" stores will be up to 15,000 square feet and combine Bed Bath & Beyond and Kirkland's products. The new stores will be called Bed Bath & Beyond Home.

The first Bed Bath & Beyond Home opens August 8

The first store of its kind will be opening in Nashville on August 8, and yes, the iconic Bed Bath & Beyond coupons will be accepted. Yay.

Kirkland's stores will be converted to the new concept

The plan is to convert Kirkland's stores to the new Bed Bath & Beyond collaboration stores. No opening dates for Pennsylvania stores has been announced yet. There are Kirkland locations in North Wales, Exton, Wayne, among others.

“An omnichannel approach to Bed Bath & Beyond is quintessential to its success. We understand that retail is both an art and a science and have vetted the management team and infrastructure of Kirkland’s Home as an ideal organization to help bring the iconic Bed Bath & Beyond brand back," said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond in a statement.

For more information, click here.

