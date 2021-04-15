Thrift Superstore Coming to Oxford Valley this Month

Who doesn’t love thrifting? There is nothing better than going shopping, getting that great find, and saving money while doing it! I absolutely love thrifting and I am so excited about the new 2nd Avenue thrift superstore that is opening in Oxford Valley, Pennsylvania.

According to Patch, the new store will officially be opening at 10 a.m. on April 20. The store, at 325 Commerce Avenue in Fairless Hills, is across the street from the mall and next to BJ’s and Home Depot.

The company swears that “When you shop at 2nd Ave, you can expect not only the highest quality second-hand goods but also the best value in clothing, household items and collectibles.” I need to go and see if that is true… for research but also for my shopping addiction.

2nd Avenue features a wide variety of items including clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, accessories and more. Their website also says that they have more than 10,000 items on sale every day.

You know what’s even better? According to Patch, 2nd Avenue Thrift also has locations in Philadelphia Mills and North Wales if you aren’t close to Oxford Valley but still want to check it out.

While thrifting can definitely be hit or miss, I love doing it because you never know what you might find. It is also great for the environment to re-use perfectly good stuff. Thrifting reduces waste which helps save Mother Earth! And, thrifting typically won’t break your bank! So, fuel that shopping addiction and head on over to 2nd Avenue.