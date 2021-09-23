Should Zaxby’s Come to Bucks County Instead of Raising Cane’s?

A new fast food restaurant is opening up in Oxford Valley and I am highly disappointed at the selection. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be replacing the Macaroni Grill that recently shut down at the corner of Oxford Valley Road and Commerce Boulevard, according to Patch.

This will be the first time Bucks County will be bringing a Raising Cane's to the area. Never tried it before? They specialize in crispy chicken tenders that they say the recipe is straight from Louisiana. A lot of people love this chicken joint and are probably ecstatic to see it coming to our area. Cool thing about it, the restaurant will feature a double drive thru lane making service time faster than ever.

I'm all for chicken joints coming to Bucks County. If there is one thing about me, it's that I love me some chicken. However, the choice in restaurant could have been better in my opinion.

If there is any fast food chicken place that should come to Bucks County, it is Zaxby's. Zaxby's aren't common in Pennsylvania at all, but they should be. The closest one is in Harrisburg.

Fast food chicken doesn't get any better than Zaxby's. Paired with their sides of French fries, fried pickles, coleslaw, toast, or fried white cheddar bites, the whole meal is straight heaven.

But nonetheless, The process for a Raising Cane's to be built is already in the works. According to Patch, the city is in the beginning stages of planning the demolition of the Macaroni Grill building and constructing a brand new structure for the chicken place.