New Jersey is always good for a surprise. One day, it's pork roll debates, the next it’s a viral moment happening at a Wawa somewhere.

If you’re a fan of surprises, this TikTok creator has the perfect one for you. Free money! Yes, FREE money.

I keep scrolling past these videos of someone who is actually hiding envelopes of cash all over New Jersey and dropping clues on TikTok.

People are finding money in parks, near shopping centers, and even on street signs. It’s like a scavenger hunt, but you compete with thousands of people on TikTok.

People are catching on so quickly, too. Some of the clips have thousands of views, and in places like Jersey City and Point Pleasant, people are literally sprinting to get there first.

I’ve officially entered my “I’m checking TikTok every hour to try and beat the crowd” era. I haven’t found one yet, but I swear it’s only a matter of time. I’m manifesting a crisp $100 bill hidden somewhere near me.

The account is run by someone called @MrCashDrop.

He stays anonymous, just posting videos of where to look and then showing winners holding the cash. It's weirdly wholesome and I want to get involved so bad.

So if you see someone looking a little too closely at a park bench in Hoboken or checking under signs in Montclair, you should start looking with them because these money envelopes are absolutely everywhere. Good luck!

