Tim McGraw Crashes Online Zoom Meeting With Nurses at Virtua’s Marlton Hospital For Special Performance

Country music superstar Tim McGraw surprised a group of South Jersey nurses with a private chat and concert earlier this week as he thanked them for their efforts on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the nurses (Anthony) was in on the surprise, but on camera, he was joined veteran nurses AJ, Lydia, Jessica, who thought they were just going to be on a work call. Other nurses joined in the background too.

After the nurses all appeared on camera, a familiar face popped into the Zoom room and introduced himself.

“I’m Tim. I just wanted to thank you guys for all the work you’re doing on behalf of my family,” the music star said.

Of course, that wasn’t just any guy named Tim… it was perhaps the biggest name in country music, Tim McGraw.

“I just wanted to say thank you and what great work you guys are doing,” McGraw said. “Most importantly to me, it’s an inspiration for my daughters, and as they go out in the world they can see what you guys do. And that’s one of the bright lights I think through all of this that has been able to see how much people care and how hard people and work and how selfless people can be.”

McGraw spoke to the nurses about the stressful time both at work and at home before being joined by a socially distanced guitarist to share a touching performance of his song, "I Called Mama."

"He took the time out of his day to do something for this small community hospital to really show that he cares what we were going through." nurse, Anthony "A.J." Papeika, told 6 ABC after the meeting.

The video has already gone viral with more than 170,000 views reported on Facebook. One of the nurses (Lydia Leconey) told The Bucks County Times that she got three hours of sleep Wednesday night because "everyone was calling, texting and messaging her."

The hardworking nurses are encouraging all of us to do our part by continuing to do our part by wearing masks, maintaining a social distance, and focusing on helping others so there can be a light at the end of the tunnel, the Burlington County Times reports.

The appearance was part of a special Spotify series called The Drop In.