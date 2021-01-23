Todd and Julie Chrisley were set to live the lavish life at their mansion in a high-dollar part of Nashville. Pictures show the reality TV stars and real estate moguls' home is just as opulent as their onscreen life on reality TV.

The stars of Chrisley Knows Best purchased their home in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood for $3.4 million in 2019, and they renovated it and put it back on the market just months later, asking $4.75 million, according to Variety.

The 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 13,279-square-foot home is a European-style villa with a white brick exterior, sitting on just over an acre of perfectly manicured grounds.

The estate is staggering in its detail to the finest interior finishes, including hand-painted wallpaper in the stately formal dining room, fumed oak and custom finishes in the formal study and a professional chef's kitchen of gleaming white.

The property also boasts an additional caterers kitchen, two laundry rooms with custom build-outs, a cedar closet with an additional washer and dryer for storing extra clothes out of season, a wet bar, an indoor sports court, four fireplaces, a garage with parking for eight vehicles and more top-notch amenities.

The outdoor areas are just as impressive, including a stone-tiled fireplace, a built-in grill and snack bar and a swimming pool with a circular spa.

The Chrisleys listed the lavish property amid allegations of financial impropriety. They were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud in August of 2019. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Online property records show that they dropped their asking price to $4,699,999 after two months on the market, and they removed the listing and relisted the estate several times, most recently removing it from the market in May of 2020. Records indicate the couple still own the home. Their court date on federal charges has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside the Chrisleys' spectacular Nashville estate.

