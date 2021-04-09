Tolls Between NJ and PA Going Up Sunday

Photo by Tbel Abuseridze on Unsplash

Heads up. Starting this Sunday (April 11th) tolls are going up on all the bridges between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to News 12. Make sure to bring along some extra cash.

A systemwide price jump hasn't happened in awhile. This is the first time The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has increased tolls, on all 7 bridges at once, in 10 years. Wow.

It's quite a price jump if you're paying cash versus using your E-Z Pass. Starting Sunday at 12am, drivers crossing from state to state on the bridges will have to pay $3, which is triple the $1 toll right now. There will only be a 25 cent price hike for drivers using their E-Z Pass. The E-Z Pass toll will go from $1 to $1.25. That's not too bad.

E-Z Pass seems like the way to go, if you travel between NJ and PA often. I held off on getting E-Z Pass for the longest time, because I didn't think I would use it enough, but, I gave in (my husband wanted it because he travels for work at times), and it's been great. I didn't realize how much we would actually use it, and these days, I don't carry as much cash as I used to. You can sign up for E-Z Pass here.

If you're wondering which bridges I'm talking about, the price hike affects the Trenton-Morrisville Toll Bridge, the New Hope-Lambertville Toll Bridge, the Route 78 Toll Bridge, the Easton-Phillipsburg Toll Bridge, the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, the Delaware Water Gap Toll Bridge, and the Milford-Montague Toll Bridge.

For more information, click here