Tolls Between NJ and PA Going Up Sunday
Heads up. Starting this Sunday (April 11th) tolls are going up on all the bridges between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to News 12. Make sure to bring along some extra cash.
A systemwide price jump hasn't happened in awhile. This is the first time The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has increased tolls, on all 7 bridges at once, in 10 years. Wow.
It's quite a price jump if you're paying cash versus using your E-Z Pass. Starting Sunday at 12am, drivers crossing from state to state on the bridges will have to pay $3, which is triple the $1 toll right now. There will only be a 25 cent price hike for drivers using their E-Z Pass. The E-Z Pass toll will go from $1 to $1.25. That's not too bad.
E-Z Pass seems like the way to go, if you travel between NJ and PA often. I held off on getting E-Z Pass for the longest time, because I didn't think I would use it enough, but, I gave in (my husband wanted it because he travels for work at times), and it's been great. I didn't realize how much we would actually use it, and these days, I don't carry as much cash as I used to. You can sign up for E-Z Pass here.