The second bridge span and closed I-295 entry/exit ramps of the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge is expected to be phased into service by Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has announced that the bridge's second parallel span and the closed entry and exit ramps along 295 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. on August 18.

The new travel pattern of two through lanes with an additional auxiliary lane on each bridge is scheduled to remain in place for up to four months while the third and final stage of construction activities take place. The Commission reports this will largely involve roadwork and drainage improvements on the New Jersey side of the bridge.

More travel restrictions to complete the project will be needed after Labor Day, mainly involving ramp closures in the 295/Route 29 interchange (Route 76), once again, on the New Jersey side of the bridge.

For more information on the Scudders Falls Bridge Replacement Project and the phasing-in opening of the second span this week, go to www.scudderfallsbridge.com.