Top Places To Go Pumpkin Picking This Fall In Bucks and Mercer County
Pumpkin Patch season is upon us and it is so exciting. If you want to get a few extra Instagram pictures. Pumpkin picking would definitely get you those good fall pictures.
Have to go for likes.
It has been stated that some locations in the Garden State begin pumpkin picking in early September but the peak of the season starts October 1st and ends October 15.
Technically speaking, right now it is way too early to start thinking about pumpkin picking. Or maybe not because you can plan out a fun day with family or friends.
We thought it would be a good idea to give you a list of some of the best local pumpkin patches in our area.
On this list, you will find pumpkin patch locations from East Windsor all the way to Warminster to make that perfect trip with your loved ones.