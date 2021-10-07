The Bagel Nook Offering Pumpkin Shaped Bagels For A Limited Time

It's that time of year when you just want pumpkin everything. Pumpkin spice coffee, Pumpkin beer, Pumpkin pie, literally you want everything pumpkin, right?

Well, check this out. If you are a pumpkin and bagel lover you may want to get this pumpkin bagel.

No, it is not just a pumpkin flavored bagel. This is a cute pumpkin shaped bagel as well.

The Bagel Nook shared on its Instagram page that they are taking pre-orders for the Pumpkin Bagels.

According to NJ.com, the pumpkin shaped bagels that are going to be selling at the Bagel Nook have a green licorice stem to really make it look like a pumpkin.

No kidding, this pumpkin bagel looks so cute.

These bagels are available only for a limited time but don't think that you only have a few days left to get ahold of the pumpkin shaped bagels. NJ.com shared in a YouTube video that the "pumpkin bagels will be available until Thanksgiving."

That is a good amount of time to order and possibly get your hands on some of those bagels.

If you are the type of person that is whatever about pumpkin and don't care if food looks cute or not you should go for the Apple Crumb Overload. That thing looks like it can give you a food coma.

Not gonna lie, I really want to try the jalapeño cheddar bagel. Personally, I am not the biggest fan of pumpkin anything.

The Bagel Nook has two locations, one in Freehold and the second location is in Princeton.