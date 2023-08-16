Where’s the absolute best spot for breakfast in New Jersey?

The amazing part about living in the Garden State is that there are so many diners to choose from when you’re looking to go out and get a great breakfast.

I swear, there’s nothing better than going out on the weekend in Jersey and getting a stack of diner pancakes or an omelet. According to Lovefood.com, there’s one spot in Jersey that you have to check out if you’re a total breakfast fan.

A list of the best diner for breakfast in every state has been officially released and I have to say, the pick for New Jersey looks absolutely amazing. Tops Diner is located right in East Newark and is said to have the best breakfast in the entire state.

From stacks of pancakes to a full bar, this spot has it all! The diner was established in 1942 and has been a hit in North Jersey ever since. I’ve actually been to this diner and let me give you some advice if you end up wanting to check this place out.

There is pretty much ALWAYS a wait, so either try to time your trip right or be prepared to wait! I have to say though, the wait is for sure worth it.

You’ll be able to get your hands on your favorite diner classics at Tops Diner; it is a must-stop if you’re ever in the area. Tops Diner is located at 500 Passaic Ave in East Newark, New Jersey!

