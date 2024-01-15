Order Up! The “Most Iconic” Diner in New Jersey is a Reigning Champion

Welcome to New Jersey, the Diner Capital of the Country!

Diners are already a huge part of the New Jersey subculture, so winning the title of "Most-Iconic Diner" is quite the honor.

There's no shortage of homey diners where you can grab a short stack, home fries, burger & fries, steak and eggs, club sandwiches, fresh coffee and more in New Jersey.

We all have our favorite diners in New Jersey. For the most part, they're similar, yet they're so different. And although we may be seeing more and more diners shutting down one-by-one, the truly great ones still stand, ready to top up our coffees. That's now you know a diner is iconic.

So what's the most iconic diner in New Jersey? You can depend on Reader's Digest in their latest list of The Most Iconic Diner in Every State. To narrow it down, they went through TripAdvisor scores, customer reviews, and local buzz.

So what's the most iconic diner in New Jersey?

Another round of applause for...

Just off the Passaic River in East Newark, you'll find New Jersey's best hole-in-the-wall diner, according to Cheapism - Tops Diner, located at 500 Passaic Ave.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about this place, but we're sure you have your own glittering reviews:

"We’ll take a Fatty Melt, which is pretty much what it sounds like: a burger between TWO grilled cheese sandwiches. The seafood section is a sure winner too, as this East Newark diner uses fresh fish, clams, and more..."

Think about regular diner food, and then elevate it - because their food is next level!

This isn't the first time you've seen us mention this hot spot before. In fact, it's gained enough status and recognition at this point, that it may very well have been your first guess!

Have you ever been to Tops Diner? More importantly, would you agree that it's the best in New Jersey? It's certainly one of the most iconic. Long may it reign!

