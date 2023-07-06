When I hear the term "All-American Comfort Food" you won me over. The only thing better than comfort food is "All-American" comfort food and we have your best spot in Jersey to go for your favorite comfort foods like lobster mac 'n' cheese, French toast, buttermilk pancakes, and chicken and waffles. Ok, do I have your attention now?

When I think comfort food, I think of chicken pot pie, pizza, chili, and chicken soup, all sound delicious and comforting. Those are just a few examples of what I like, how about you? What are your favorite comfort foods?

Lovefood did an article all about comfort food "Whether it's perfectly cooked steaks and big, juicy burgers or a piled-high plate of chicken and waffles, America does food like nowhere else, and it's usually wonderfully comforting and cozy. From restaurants serving bowls of flavorsome shrimp and grits and oozy mac 'n' cheese to diners and fast-casual spots that make a mean meatloaf, we've found the best place for all-American classics in every state."

So what about here in New Jersey? Where did Lovefood select as the restaurant to visit to get great "All-American Comfort Food"? Well, it's a place known around the state in East Newark, Tops Diner. "Consistently named among the most loved in the country, Tops Diner is a New Jersey icon. Serving absolutely huge portions of all-American classics from the early hours to very late at night, the diner's food is simply faultless. Top menu picks include lobster mac 'n' cheese, French toast, buttermilk pancakes, and chicken and waffles for those brave enough to take on the huge plate."

