When Will The Next Total Solar Eclipse Be Seen In New Jersey?

If you haven’t heard already, we’re going to be able to experience a Partial Solar Eclipse in our area right here in New Jersey next week. The event is technically a Partial Solar Eclipse for us, but we will still be able to see some truly amazing things happening in the sky coming up on April 8th, 2024.

There is quite a difference between a total solar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse, which is what we’ll be experiencing next week. Total eclipses are very rare to see in one area and some of us may not get to see one in our lifetime.

What Is The Difference Between A Partial Solar Eclipse and a Total Solar Eclipse?

According to Almanac.com, the shadow that is caused by the eclipse is called the Umbra, which is cast over a very small percentage of the earth. This causes a Total Solar Eclipse.

The surrounding shadow or the ‘second shadow’, is called the Penumbra, which is more common to see during a solar eclipse and will cause those areas to see a Partial Solar Eclipse. You can see a diagram of the shadow, here.

When Is The Next Total Solar Eclipse in New Jersey?

The next Total Solar Eclipse in New Jersey will be seen on May 1, 2079. The last Total Solar Eclipse seen in New Jersey was back in 1925 when Passaic and Paterson were in the direct path of totality for a solar eclipse according to timeanddate.com.

We saw a Partial Solar Eclipse in 2017, now in 2024 and the next will be in 2044, according to NASA.

Make sure if you plan on viewing the eclipse, to take precautions and do so safely!

