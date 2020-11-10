Trader Joe’s Debuts ‘Everything But the Leftovers’ Seasoning

Halloween is over, meaning its officially the Holiday Season! And Thanksgiving will be coming up before we know it. This means it's time to start thinking about that delicious dinner and everything you could possibly need to cook it. Lucky for us Trader Joe’s just introduced an “Everything But the Leftovers” spice.

In 2019, Trader Joe’s debuted their Everything But the Bagel seasoning and it quickly became their most popular item of that year, bringing the Mandarin Orange Chicken’s three-year long reign to an end. So, if you were a fan of that, you’ll definitely like “Everything But the Leftovers”. According to People, the spice is a blend of the classic Thanksgiving stuffing herbs like thyme, parsley, rosemary, and sage and can make anything taste like Thanksgiving leftovers.

The VP of Marketing, Matt Sloan, at Trader Joe’s also took to the podcast “Inside TJ’s” to promote the new spice. According to People, Sloan revealed that to him that the spice tastes like “the archetypal flavor of stuffing”. He also suggests some ideas for the spice like sprinkling it onto of popcorn, mashed potatoes, the turkey, and even the stuffing to give it that extra flare. Or here’s an idea, sprinkle it onto a warm Kings Hawaiian bread roll. Mmmmm now that’s got my tastebuds watering!

And just like its namesake, the spice will definitely be essential to use when you’re reheating up those leftovers. Making it feel like Turkey Day every day. Hurry to your local Trader Joe’s to pick up “Everything But the Leftovers” now.